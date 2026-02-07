Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
Lynne Embleton CEO of Aer Lingus
Aer Lingus introduces passport requirement for cross channel flights

Aviation

Aer Lingus has implemented a new rule change requiring passengers travelling from Ireland to the UK to carry passports.  

This adjustment aims to streamline border processes but may catch some travellers off guard, particularly those accustomed to using alternative ID such as a driving license for travel to Britain.

The airline advises checking documentation in advance to avoid disruptions at check-in. This development comes amid broader discussions on travel protocols within the Common Travel Area.

Ryanair has required passports for cr0ss-channel flights since 1998.

