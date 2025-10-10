Aer Lingus SIPTU ground handling staff to reject 3pc pay increase

Jerome Brennan of SIPTU

Aer Lingus ground handling staff represented by Siptu have rejected a new pay proposal on 9 October 2025, with 11 out of 13 sections voting against the terms and the cabin appearance section unanimously opposing it.

The proposal offered a 3pc or €960 increase from 1 January 2026, followed by a 1pc or €320 increase from 1 July 2026, extending the current deal to the end of 2026.

Fórsa cabin crew members indicated they may also reject the terms in their ballot ending 14 October 2025, citing a lack of €1,500 vouchers to address Covid-era pay anomalies.

The dispute stems from concessions to pilots, including a €34m debt write-off, while cabin crew pay dropped to 30pc during the pandemic.

Aer Lingus noted a 1.5pc increase for operations staff in October 2025 under the existing agreement, bringing total rises to 13.75pc from 2023 to 2025.

Lisa Connell shared: “The proposals do not go far enough to close the pay gap that emerged during the global pandemic.” Fórsa branch executive shared: “Over 90pc of members believe the proposal is unacceptable.”