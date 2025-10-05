Aer Lingus warns additional pre 7am slots at Dublin could harm on-time performance

Aer Lingus has warned that additional 6am-7am slots at Dublin airport could harm on-time performance and passenger experience. Ryanair is supporting the capacity increase, citing improved efficiency and connectivity.

The Irish Aviation Authority will add 25 daily take-off and landing slots at Dublin Airport for summer 2026.

Steve Ronald Aer Lingus director of schedules planning and alliances, Steve Ronald

shared: “We believe the decision to increase arrivals in this hour does not adequately account for the operational risks identified. The simulated increase in delays during this period suggests a degradation in performance that could impact on OTP [On-time Performance] and passenger experience. The lack of mitigation measures for stand congestion undermines the rationale for increasing capacity.”

Eoin Kealy Ryanair director of regulatory and competition, Eoin Kealy shared: “It aligns with the national aviation policy and supports the growth and connectivity objectives of Dublin Airport. The increased capacity will enhance operational efficiency, reduce delays, and improve the overall passenger experience. We consider this development as crucial for maintaining Dublin Airport’s status as a key gateway to Ireland and for supporting the island economy.”