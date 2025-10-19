AerCap enters lease pool agreement for GE9X engine with GE Aerospace

Tom Slattery of AerCap Engines

AerCap has entered a seven-year agreement with GE Aerospace for lease pool management of the GE9X engine, effective as of the announcement.

The deal extends AerCap’s support for GEnx, GE90, CF6, and CF34 engines, covering shop visit management, lease returns, technical services, and administration. GE Aerospace invests in MRO shop capacity, training, and tooling worldwide to serve GE9X customers entering service on 777X aircraft.

Customers access overhaul, component repair, and diagnostics matching those for other GE engines. AerCap leverages its network to provide services for GE Aerospace and its clients through the next decade.

Tom Slattery shared “This agreement further strengthens our partnership with GE Aerospace and extends our engine leasing relationship into the next decade. It also adds GE’s newest technology engine, the GE9X, to our servicing capability, leveraging our existing industrial network to provide world-class support to GE Aerospace and their customers.”

Russell Stokes shared “This agreement is an important building block to ensure when the GE9X enters service, our customers have a robust network of support to keep their 777X fleets flying reliably and safely. AerCap’s global network, existing customer relationships, and extensive experience on multiple GE Aerospace engines makes them ideal to manage our GE9X lease pool.”