AerCap reports 66 lease agreements in Q3 to bring fleet to 1,159

Gus Kelly Chief Executive Officer Aercap

AerCap signed 66 lease agreements in Q3 2025, including 14 widebody aircraft, 25 narrowbody aircraft, 15 engines and 12 helicopters, serving 300 customers globally.

The company purchased 17 aircraft, including eight Airbus A320neo and nine Boeing 737 MAX, 11 engines and seven helicopters, while selling 40 aircraft, four engines and one helicopter.

AerCap received €203m in insurance proceeds for assets lost in Russia in 2022, plus €217m in interest from a London Commercial Court judgment on June 11.

The Dublin-based lessor repurchased 8.2m shares for €911m at €111.22 per share and declared a €0.25 quarterly dividend per share.

AerCap’s fleet includes 1,159 owned, managed and committed aircraft, with offices in Dublin, Shannon, Memphis, Miami, Singapore, London, Dubai, Shanghai and Amsterdam.

AerCap shared in a written statement “Our Q3 transactions reflect our commitment to delivering comprehensive fleet solutions to 300 customers across 80 countries.”