Air France extends iaperitif cocktail programme

Air France has extended cocktails to Economy cabins.

Quintessence serves in Business Class.

L’Instant Cassis launches from 1 July.

Drinks use authentic French ingredients.

The programme builds on La Première offerings.

Air France has extended its aperitif programme with Matthias Giroud cocktails to Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins on long-haul flights this summer. The rollout brings French ingredients and traditional aperitif culture across all cabins on these routes. Quintessence serves as the new Business Class cognac cocktail while L’Instant Cassis appears in Premium and Economy from 1 July.

Matthias Giroud developed the drinks with a focus on seasonality and zero-waste practices. Quintessence uses ABK6 VSOP Cognac, red vermouth and bitter liqueur at 14.8 pc alcohol. L’Instant Cassis combines Chardonnay, blackcurrant liqueur and elderflower at 12.1 pc alcohol and serves during the main meal.

The programme follows the La Première collection launch in March 2025. Air France partners with chefs for menus and now adds consistent beverage offerings. Exceptions apply on Caribbean and Indian Ocean routes where punch remains available.