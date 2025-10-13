Airlines serving remote communities will be hit by 261 change – ERA

Montserrat Barriga of the ERA

The European Regions Airline Association (ERA) has warned that the proposed revision of EU Regulation EC 261/2004 could harm regional airlines serving remote communities.

Increasing compensation to €300 while maintaining the three-hour delay rule is seen as disproportionate, especially for regional airlines with limited maintenance access.

The regulation’s new rules, including automatic reimbursement and restrictions on no-show policies, may force airlines to cut marginal routes.

Regional airlines, vital for connecting remote areas to essential services, face economic and administrative pressures from the proposed changes.

The European Parliament’s Transport Committee will vote on the revision on 13 October 2025.

Montserrat Barriga shared: “Regional airlines are lifelines for Europe. The passengers in the regions they serve are at the heart of their business purpose. They connect remote and island communities to essential services, jobs and healthcare, often when there’s no other way to travel. The proposal on the table doesn’t reflect that reality.”

Jesper Rungholm shared: “Passenger rights are important, but the current regulation doesn’t always reflect the realities of serving small island communities like those in Denmark.”

David Curmi shared: “The revision of EU261 should be an opportunity to ease the heavy burden on airlines that work hard to keep passengers moving, not to make it harder for them.”