ANA to close AirJapan brand in spring

Osamu Shinobe CEO of ANA All Nippon Airways

ANA Holdings has revealed that AirJapan will cease operations under its brand at the end of March 2026, with aircraft and resources consolidated into ANA.

Current routes from Tokyo Narita to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi, Singapore Changi and Seoul Incheon continue until then using two B787-8s. AirJapan launched in 2024 as a hybrid carrier targeting inbound leisure demand, planning growth to five units by 2025 end.

Factors include B787 fleet groundings, delivery delays and effects from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. AirJapan retains its air operator’s certificate to operate ANA-branded international flights.

ANA Holdings shared “Its aircraft and human resources will be consolidated into the ANA brand’s operations to expand its international business.AirJapan will continue to contribute to ANA Group’s international business by operating ANA brand international flights, leveraging its high standard of operational quality”