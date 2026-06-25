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Yu-Seok Won ceo of asiana
Yu-Seok Won CEO of Asiana Asiana Airlines since December 28, 2022

Asiana Airlines confirms departure from Star Alliance.

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By on Aviation, News & Knowledge
  • Asiana Airlines will exit Star Alliance on 16 December 2026
  • customers can earn miles on Asiana flights until 15 October 2026
  • mile redemptions for Asiana travel remain valid until 16 December 2026
  • Star Alliance Gold and Silver benefits continue until the exit date
  • 14 member airlines will operate over 1,900 monthly flights from Incheon

Asiana Airlines will formally leave the Star Alliance on 16 December 2026 at 23:59 Korea Standard Time. The airline joined Star Alliance in 2003 and contributed to network connectivity. Star Alliance member airlines will continue operations at Incheon International Airport. 

Fourteen member airlines will maintain more than 1,900 direct flights each month from Incheon to 29 destinations after the exit. Customers can earn and redeem miles on Asiana flights up to specified cut-off dates in 2026. Status benefits remain available until the departure date. 

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Star Alliance shared in a written statement, “Since joining Star Alliance in 2003, Asiana Airlines has played a valued role in delivering seamless customer experiences across the network.”

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