Balram Bheodari CEO of Atlanta Airport

The air traffic control tower at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was evacuated on Friday evening after a fire alarm activates and reports emerge of a strong natural gas odour, with the Federal Aviation Administration imposing a ground stop that halts all departures from 5:11 p.m. to 5:52 p.m. local time.

Emergency responders investigate the incident, and flights resume after the all-clear signals no ongoing hazard, with controllers returning to their posts following clearance from first responders who trace the odour to a potential mechanical issue in the ventilation system.

Flight tracking data from FlightAware indicates around 360 flights delayed in the aftermath, alongside several diversions to nearby facilities such as Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, and arriving aircraft circle or hold patterns until the ground stop lifts.

Delta Air Lines, the airport’s largest carrier, reports minimal knock-on effects into Saturday morning, with the incident occurring during peak evening travel and affecting connections to European and domestic hubs.

Airport operations function at normal capacity, with the tower restaffed and no further disruptions reported, and travellers experience queues at gates and baggage claim areas, with some rerouted via shuttle services at a cost of €5 per ride within the terminals.

An airport spokesperson Lance Lyttle shared, “Maintenance teams conducted overnight inspections to prevent recurrence.”