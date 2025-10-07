Avolon reports 17 aircraft acquired and 15 sold in Q3

Avolon acquired 17 aircraft and sold 15 in Q3 2025, ending with 60 aircraft agreed for sale and 99pc of its orderbook placed for the next 24 months.

The company ordered 90 Airbus aircraft, including 75 A321neo and 15 A330neo, for delivery until 2033, supporting its 1,159-aircraft fleet across 141 airlines in 62 countries.

Avolon raised €2bn in unsecured funding, repaid €769m in secured debt and completed a €928m tender offer to extend its capital structure.

Letters of intent were signed for the purchase and lease of 10 aircraft, with eight aircraft placed from the orderbook to enhance fleet commitments.

Based in Dublin, Avolon focuses on long-term investments and customer relationships, managing risk to maintain a strong balance sheet for global aviation finance.

Avolon shared in a written statement “Our Q3 performance strengthens our position as a leading aviation finance company, connecting capital with 141 airlines worldwide.”