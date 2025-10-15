Avolon secures lease agreement for six B737-8 MAX with Royal Air Maroc

Andy Cronin CEO of Avolon

Avolon has secured a lease agreement for six Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft to Royal Air Maroc

The first two aircraft have been delivered, with the remainder scheduled through 2025 and 2026.

Royal Air Maroc aims to serve 32m passengers annually by 2037, transitioning to a global connector.

Africa’s aviation traffic is expected to grow over 6pc annually until 2044, requiring over 1,200 new aircraft.

The lease supports Royal Air Maroc’s network expansion and operational efficiency goals.

Paul Geaney shared: “We are excited to welcome Royal Air Maroc as a new customer to support their ambitious growth plans.”

Abdelhamid Addou shared: “This agreement with Avolon represents a milestone in our 10-year ‘Growth Program’. These aircraft will enable us to strengthen our competitiveness and expand our network.”