Belfast City Airport needs sustainable growth – Matthew Hall

Matthew Hall spoke at the Westminster reception.

Passenger numbers are set to double by 2040.

The Master Plan includes terminal extensions.

Investment could reach €236m.

The airport supports crorss channnel route links.

Belfast City Airport has called for action to secure air connectivity at a Westminster reception. Chief Executive Matthew Hall addressed MPs, peers and stakeholders on the need for a sustainable growth plan. Passenger numbers to and from the island of Ireland are projected to double by 2040.

The airport handles over 90 pc domestic routes that link to cities such as London and Manchester. Belfast City Airport progresses its Master Plan 2040 that includes potential €236m private investment in terminal extensions and infrastructure. The plan aims to support 23,000 jobs and contribute €2bn annually to the economy. The Master Plan received launch at Stormont in September 2025.

The reception took place with support from East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson.