Boeing 737-7 test aircraft 1E001 resumes flights

The Boeing 737-7 test aircraft 1E001 resumed flights on 6 October after storage since June 2023, following a ferry from Moses Lake to Boeing Field on 11 August.

The 737-10 fleet saw increased activity, with IG002 flying to Roswell on 7 October for certification phases. The 737-10 aircraft 1G001 logged nearly 1,100 hours over 319 flights since June 2021.

Aircraft 1G003 restarted tests on 6 October, with 253 hours from 80 flights, while 1G002 reached 424 hours over 150 flights. Delays stemmed from engine anti-ice system redesigns, with certification now set for 2026 alongside deliveries.

Kelly Ortberg shared: “At the last earnings call [in July], we slipped the completion of the certification from the end of the year into next year. The good news is we’ve made really good progress on the design of the engine anti-ice since that time. I feel pretty good that we’re nailing that design. We’re in the process right now of working with the FAA on the certification of that design, what tasks need to be done. We’re still planning on getting that cert done next year, getting aircraft delivered next year.”