CDB Aviation leases four A320neo to Estonia’s Marabu Airlines

CDB Aviation signed lease agreements for four Airbus A320neo aircraft with Marabu Airlines at Dubai Airshow 2025.

The Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing executed the deals on 17 November. Marabu Airlines based in Tallinn Estonia operates from bases in Hamburg Leipzig and Nuremberg.

The airline founded in 2022 flew more than two million passengers since April 2023. The A320neos configured with 180 seats will increase Marabu’s fleet to 12 aircraft.

CDB Aviation CEO Jie Chen shared “We’re delighted to support Marabu’s fleet expansion with these modern, fuel-efficient A320neos, which will help the airline meet rising travel demand and strengthen its operations for the long term.”

Marabu CEO Axel Schefe shared “The new aircraft enhance our operational efficiency and help us maintain a consistently high travel experience across our routes.”