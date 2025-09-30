China considers record breaking order for 500 Boeings

Kelly Otberg CEO of Boeing

China and the US are nearing a deal for an order of up to 500 Boeing jaricraft, potentially the largest order for Chinese airlines, surpassing a 2022 Airbus order of 292 A320s.

Negotiations are reportedly in their final stages, with US Ambassador David Purdue noting the deal would mark Boeing’s first major order in China since 2017, easing trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Chinese airlines, including Air China, China Southern, Xiamen, and Sichuan, may split the order, though they rarely disclose plans publicly. A competing Airbus order for 500 planes was also reported in June 2025.

US Democratic Congressman Adam Smith shared: “It has been a while since Boeing aeroplanes have been sold here in China. We would like to get that deal done.”