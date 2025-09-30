Trending
COMAC slashes C919 delivery target by two thirds as supply chain creaks

He Dongfeng President of COMAC
COMAC has reduced its 2025 C919 delivery target from 75 to 25 units due to supply chain bottlenecks, as reported by Bloomberg.

Only five C919s were delivered in 2025: two to Air China, one to China Eastern, and two to China Southern, with commitments for up to 100 each.

The C919 relies on parts from 48 US, 26 European, and 14 Chinese suppliers, including CFM International’s LEAP-1C28 engines. A temporary US export suspension in May 2025 disrupted engine shipments, lifted in June to allow resumed deliveries.

Air China and China Eastern expect 10 deliveries each in 2025, while China Southern anticipates 12, per Shanghai Stock Exchange disclosures.

