Delays at JFK & Dulles caused by US government shutdown

Geoff Freeman CEO of US Travel

The US federal government shutdown started on 1 October 2025, furloughing 12,000 Federal Aviation Administration employees and halting training for over 2,000 new air traffic controllers.

Twelve FAA facilities faced staffing shortages yesterday causing delays at LaGuardia, John F Kennedy, Jacksonville, and Washington airports, with Hollywood Burbank control tower closed.

Transportation Security Administration screened 2.5m passengers daily through 7 October 2025 but warned of longer queues, recalling 10pc absences during the 2018-2019 35-day shutdown.

National parks like Yosemite, Yellowstone, and Zion operate with reduced staff, campgrounds, and visitor centres closed since 1 October 2025, with Grand Canyon at risk beyond 15 October 2025.

The shutdown projects €920m weekly losses to the €1.2 trillion US travel economy, plus €220m in park visitor spending over 35 days as in 2018, affecting 30m annual Smithsonian visitors after 7 October 2025 closures.

Jeffrey Price shared “the system grows more fragile each day without pay, with risks of further interruptions if the impasse persists.”

Caleb Harmon-Marshall shared “after two weeks, workers often seek other employment or call in sick, exacerbating delays.”

Geoff Freeman shared “I have urged Congress to end the impasse, citing disruptions to air, rail and park access.”