Dublin Airport anticipates 460,000 passengers over 4-day weekend

Sarah Ryan of Dublin airport

Dublin Airport anticipates 460,000 passengers from 24-27 October 2025, with Friday being the busiest day at 121,000 passengers.

Many Irish residents will use the bank holiday for city breaks or family visits, boosting outbound travel. Inbound tourists are expected to support hotels, pubs, and attractions across Ireland. New scanning technology allows liquids and electronics to remain in hand luggage, with no 100ml limit.

Passengers are advised to arrive two hours early for short-haul and three hours for long-haul flights.

Sarah Ryan of DAA shared: “This weekend marks the start of the school mid-term holiday, so our terminals are going to be busy. The October mid-term break always provides a great opportunity for families to get away for some autumnal sunshine.”