Dublin Airport receives approval for aircraft observation facility

Kenny Jacobs CEO of Dublin Airport

Dublin Airport received approval from An Coimisiún Pleanála for a new aircraft observation facility, despite an appeal by St Margaret’s The Ward.

The upgraded facility will replace “The Mound,” offering a safer, more comfortable space for plane spotters and families.

Features include sheltered viewing, seating, dedicated parking for reduced mobility and families, and bike parking. The facility, fully lit and powered by on-site solar, will provide clear views of both south and cross-wind runways at no cost.

The decision was issued within the statutory 18-week timeframe, ensuring clarity for the project’s progression.

Kenny Jacobs shared: “This is good news for local families and the many aviation fans who love watching aircraft at Dublin Airport. The new, free-to-access viewing area will be safer, more comfortable and more accessible, with clear views of both runways.”