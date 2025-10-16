Trending
Dublin lessor demands return of two ATR72s from Madagascar amid unrest

Mick Mooney CEO of ACIA Aero

Madagascar Airlines faces increased uncertainty as its pilot union is demanding CEO Thierry de Bailleul’s resignation and Carrikmines based lessor ACIA Aero, headed up by Mick Mooney, requested the immediate return of two ATR72-500s due to political unrest.

De Bailleul has stepped back temporarily to stabilise the airline amid tensions, not resigning. The airline reported a 66pc capacity increase and expects financial break-even by 2025.

Political unrest, including a de facto coup, has disrupted international flights to Madagascar.

