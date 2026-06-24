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You are at:»»Emirates is offering complimentary stays at the 5-star JW Marriott Marquis in Dubai for business class passengers
Anita Thomas Country Manager Emirates Ireland
Anita Thomas Country Manager Emirates Ireland

Emirates is offering complimentary stays at the 5-star JW Marriott Marquis in Dubai for business class passengers

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Emirates is offering complimentary stays at the 5-star JW Marriott Marquis in Dubai for passengers on return First or Business Class tickets who stop over for more than 24 hours. Customers in Premium Economy or Economy Class can also redeem a one-night stay under the offer, valid for travel between 25 June and 30 September 2026.

Emirates has been enhancing summer 2026 journeys for Irish travellers with stopover benefits and travel protection. The airline operates twice-daily flights from Dublin to Dubai and provides access to more than 140 onward destinations. Irish travellers can use My Emirates Pass for over 600 discounts at spas, restaurants, retailers and attractions in Dubai by presenting a boarding pass. The new Comprehensive Travel Cover includes trip cancellation, baggage protection, unlimited medical expenses and emergency evacuation.

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Emirates confirmed flexible booking options with one complimentary date change for bookings made after 2 April 2026.

Emirates provides complimentary JW Marriott Marquis stays for qualifying return tickets in summer 2026.

Passengers can access over 600 discounts through My Emirates Pass with boarding pass.

Comprehensive Travel Cover covers cancellation, baggage, medical expenses and evacuation.

Twice-daily Dublin-Dubai flights connect to over 140 global destinations.

Bookings after 2 April 2026 include one complimentary date change.Emirates shared in a written statement “Emirates is helping Irish travellers make the most of their summer journeys with enhanced travel protection and exclusive stopover benefits in Dubai.”

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