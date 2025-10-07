Trending
Eurocontrol Maastricht handled 677k flights June to September

Peggy Devestel Eurcontrol1
Peggy Devestel pf Eurocontrol Maastricht Upper Area Control Centre 

Eurocontrol has revealed details of the Maastricht Upper Area Control Centre  Summer Performance 2025, recording 677,010 flights from June to September 2025, the highest summer volume since the pandemic.

A daily traffic record of 5,831 flights was achieved on 4 July 2025, surpassing the 2018 record by 3pc.

July was the busiest month with 173,977 flights, averaging over 5,600 flights daily, with August showing a 3pc traffic increase year-on-year.

No major safety incidents occurred, and delays were kept below the EU target of 0.31 minutes per flight through effective staffing and management.

MUAC instructed 7,200 flights to reduce speed for Extended Arrival Management into major airports, lowering fuel consumption and emissions.

Peggy Devestel shared: “The summer is always a challenging season, particularly with sustained high levels of traffic over a prolonged period in a complex airspace area. Our ability to manage record traffic is the result of the dedication of the highly skilled team at MUAC working in close collaboration with our airspace users, partners and neighbouring centres.”

