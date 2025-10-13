Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
European airport passenger traffic grew by 4.9pc in August 2025

Olivier Jankovec ACI Europe Director General
European airport passenger traffic grew by 4.9pc in August 2025 compared to August 2024, surpassing the year-to-date average of 4.3pc.

International traffic increased by 5.6pc, while domestic traffic rose by 1.6pc, with overall volumes 7pc above pre-pandemic levels from August 2019. Poland (+15.1pc), Slovenia (+11.7pc), and Romania (+10.3pc) led EU+ countries in growth, while Latvia (-6.7pc) and Estonia (-4.5pc) saw declines.

Major airports like Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen (+21.5pc) and medium airports like Chisinau (+46.6pc) showed strong growth, driven by low-cost carriers and leisure demand. Freight traffic decreased by 5.8pc, though airports like Liège (+29pc) and Madrid (+11.4pc) reported gains compared to the previous year.

