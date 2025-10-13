Olivier Jankovec ACI Europe Director General

European airport passenger traffic grew by 4.9pc in August 2025 compared to August 2024, surpassing the year-to-date average of 4.3pc.

International traffic increased by 5.6pc, while domestic traffic rose by 1.6pc, with overall volumes 7pc above pre-pandemic levels from August 2019. Poland (+15.1pc), Slovenia (+11.7pc), and Romania (+10.3pc) led EU+ countries in growth, while Latvia (-6.7pc) and Estonia (-4.5pc) saw declines.

Major airports like Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen (+21.5pc) and medium airports like Chisinau (+46.6pc) showed strong growth, driven by low-cost carriers and leisure demand. Freight traffic decreased by 5.8pc, though airports like Liège (+29pc) and Madrid (+11.4pc) reported gains compared to the previous year.