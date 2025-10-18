European Commission approves Boeing takeover of Spirit Aerosystems (including Belfast sell-off)

Patrick Shanahan CEO of Spirit Aerosystems

The European Commission has approved Boeing’s €4.4bn all-stock acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems, with divestitures to maintain aerostructures competition.

The divestiture splits Spirit’s Belfast operations, with Airbus taking control of A220-related activities and Boeing integrating the remaining work into its structure.

The Commission has mandated that Boeing sell Spirit’s Belfast operations not dedicated to Airbus, alongside facilities in Prestwick, Scotland, and Subang

Spirit’s Belfast facility produces wings for the Airbus A220 and components for other aircraft, alongside work for Boeing’s 737 MAX and 787 programmes. Malaysia, that support Airbus programmes. Airbus has entered an agreement to acquire these assets, including the A220 wing production in Belfast, to maintain its supply chain.

The deal, announced 1 July 2024, reintegrates Spirit’s fuselages for Boeing 737 MAX and 787, plus Airbus A220 wings and A350 sections, to resolve quality issues from 2018-2019 incidents.

Remedies require selling off Spirit’s Prestwick, Scotland, and Subang, Malaysia, Airbus-support activities and the non-Airbus Belfast operation to Airbus and Composites Technology.

The US Federal Trade Commission continues its review under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, with a decision expected before year end after a September information request.

No disruption in Belfast

The Belfast plant, formerly Short’s, one of the region’s largest manufacturing employers which once employed 2,000, faces a transition period as Boeing and Airbus finalise asset transfers by the end of 2025. Workers at the site, which generates €1.1bn annually for the local economy, await clarity on job roles and reporting lines.

Boeing commits to retaining Spirit’s 737 MAX and 787 work in Belfast, focusing on quality improvements following scrutiny from the US Federal Aviation Administration over 2018 and 2019 737 MAX incidents.

Spirit reports no disruptions in Belfast production, with deliveries of 737 MAX components ongoing as of December 2024.

The Belfast plant’s split operations may lead to new contracts for Airbus suppliers in the region, potentially offsetting losses from Boeing’s reduced footprint. Invest NI is engaging with both companies to secure investment commitments for advanced manufacturing and training programmes.