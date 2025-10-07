Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»‘Feedstock availability NOT a barrier to decarbonisation’ – IATA

‘Feedstock availability NOT a barrier to decarbonisation’ – IATA

0
By on Aviation
Willie Walsh CEO of IATA
Willie Walsh CEO of IATA

Feedstock availability is NOT a barrier to aviation’s decarbonisation, IATA have concluded.

The international aviation body has told ICAO that airlines need 500m tonnes of SAF by 2050, with 300m tonnes from biomass and 200m from power-to-liquid, needing enhanced conversion efficiencies.

Challenges involve improving feedstock logistics, scaling novel sources, ensuring renewable electricity and hydrogen for PtL, and coordinating government policies.

North America, Brazil, Europe, India, China and ASEAN drive SAF output, requiring energy sector investment to commercialise technologies and create jobs.

IATA’s study with Worley Consulting confirms sufficient sustainable aviation fuel feedstock exists to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050, meeting strict sustainability criteria.

See also  Cork airport numbers up 8.5pc after busiest September since 2008

Barriers include slow SAF technology rollout, with HEFA technology dominating, and competition for biomass feedstock, requiring policies to prioritise aviation.

IATA’s Glasnevin born CEO Willie Walsh shared “We have unequivocal evidence that feedstock availability is not a barrier to aviation’s decarbonisation, but technology rollout must accelerate now.”

Marie Owens Thomsen shared “Policy certainty and cross-sector collaboration are essential to unlock SAF production and create new economic opportunities.”

Related posts:

Turkka Kuusisto CEO of FinnairFinnair launches new SAF service for businesses Vivian Cheung Kar-fay CEO of Hong Kong airportHong Kong’s government moves to develop SAF facilities Rania Georgoutsakou of A4EAviation groups criticise Dutch government move to increase air ticket tax Gary Seddon CEO of Air NiuginiAir Niugini takes delivery of its first A220-300
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.