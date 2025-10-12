Trending
Funding secured for US Essential Air Service programme amid shutdown

Sean Duffy US Transport commissioner
The US Department of Transportation secured USD 41m, equivalent to €37.8m, to sustain the Essential Air Service programme amid the government shutdown.

This funding prevents the programme from lapsing until at least early November, as stated on October 8. EAS subsidises carriers on unprofitable routes, linking small and medium-sized communities to larger airports for work, medical care, and goods.

On October 6, the DOT warned of a potential funding shortfall that could end EAS contracts after October 12, 2025.

Sean P Duffy stated that the funding should prevent the scheme from lapsing at least until early November.

