Funding secured for US Essential Air Service programme amid shutdown

Sean Duffy US Transport commissioner

The US Department of Transportation secured USD 41m, equivalent to €37.8m, to sustain the Essential Air Service programme amid the government shutdown.

This funding prevents the programme from lapsing until at least early November, as stated on October 8. EAS subsidises carriers on unprofitable routes, linking small and medium-sized communities to larger airports for work, medical care, and goods.

On October 6, the DOT warned of a potential funding shortfall that could end EAS contracts after October 12, 2025.

