Government prepares to approve €1.2m exit package for Kenny Jacobs

Kenny Jacobs of DAA

The Irish government is preparing to approve a €1.2m exit package for DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs, who is being forced to depart in January after serving three years of a seven-year term.

Ministers Darragh O’Brien and Jack Chambers agree to the terms following a fall-out between board chairman Basil Geoghegan and the CEO and a mediation process by the DAA board, despite initial uncertainty over the deal.

Ryanair CEO recently called on the minister to fire the board, which initially supported Mr Jacobs as he implemented changes including legal actions against Fingal County Council on the Dublin Airport passenger cap, staff reassignments, and contract renegotiations for efficiency.

The government has introduced legislation to remove the passenger cap, after tow years of uncertainty and High Court challenges by airlines such as Ryanair and Aer Lingus delay implementation, with matters referred to the European Court of Justice.

An external review by senior counsel Mark Connaughton dismissed two protected disclosure complaints against Jacobs after eight months, with no further complaints lodged.