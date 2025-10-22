Trending
Ground handling workers at Ryanair’s Azul Handling extend strikes to December

John Rodgerson CEO of Azul
John Rodgerson CEO of Azul

Ground handling workers at Ryanair contractor Azul Handling have extended strikes through December 2025, affecting operations at 12 airports including Barcelona, Malaga, and Palma de Mallorca, with walkouts every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during peak hours. The action, starting August 15, disrupts check-ins and baggage, cancelling up to 15pc of flights on affected days.

Unions demand better pay amid rising costs, following similar disputes at Volotea and Menzies Aviation. Ryanair urges EU intervention on airport fees it blames for viability issues.

Travellers qualify for refunds or rebookings under EU rules, with advice to check updates closely.

