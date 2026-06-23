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Zhu Tao CEO of Hainan
Zhu Tao CEO of Hainan

Hainan Airlines expands direct route between Dublin and Beijing to daily

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By on Aviation, News & Knowledge
  • Hainan Airlines expands direct route between Dublin and Beijing to daily.
  • The service expands connectivity to China.
  • Routes recognised the new air link.
  • The route supports tourism and business.
  • Flights operate on a regular schedule.

Hainan Airlines has expanded the direct route between Dublin and Bejing to daily enhancing connectivity for Irish travellers to China.

Hainan Airlines uncreased the frequency from 4 weekly flights to daily service until September operating a wide-body Airbus A330-300 aircraft. Non-stop to Beijing is approximately 10 hours.

This expansion in their operation marks an important development for both business and leisure travel, offering greater flexibility and convenience for passengers travelling east and significantly strengthens connectivity between Ireland and China.

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