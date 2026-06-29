Kerry Airport records annual operating profit of €840,979

Kerry Airport recorded €840,979 operating profit after tax in 2025.

Passenger numbers reached 440,367 at Kerry Airport.

The 5.5pc increase took place compared to the previous year.

The airport achieved its strongest performance in history.

Kerry Airport has reported an operating profit after taxation for 2025. The airport handled 440,367 passengers which represented a 5.5pc increase on the previous year. The figure stood at €840,979 compared to €1,373,300 in the prior period.

The airport delivered its strongest passenger performance in its history during 2025. Infrastructure investments supported the growth in regional connectivity. The executive team expressed gratitude to the board and staff for their contributions.

Elected representatives and the Department of Transport provided ongoing support. Passenger numbers rose steadily throughout the year. The airport entered 2026 with strengthened operations.

Basil Sheerin shared “The dedicated team at Kerry Airport understands the critical role the airport plays in supporting the regional economy.”