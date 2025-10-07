Trending
Lufthansa & Emirates adjust fleet plans as B777X delayed

Kelly Otberg CEO of Boeing
The Boeing B777X is now expected to enter commercial service in early 2027, delayed from 2026, per Bloomberg sources.

The delay may result in non-cash accounting charges of €2.3bn to €3.7bn for Boeing. Lufthansa Group and Emirates are adjusting fleet plans due to the postponed delivery timeline.

The B777X has faced over €10.2bn in overruns, intensified by FAA scrutiny following B737 MAX crashes.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg noted the delay stems from extensive certification work, not new technical issues.

Kelly Ortberg shared: “As you know, even a minor schedule delay on the B777 programme has a pretty big financial impact because we’re in a reach-forward loss situation.”

