Lufthansa Group to transfer half short-haul aircraft to subsidiaries & cut routes

Carsten Spohr CEO of Lufthansa

Lufthansa Group will transfer 80 Airbus A320 aircraft to subsidiaries like Eurowings by 2028, focusing mainline operations on long-haul routes.

The group will cut 100 weekly domestic flights in Germany from summer 2026 due to €4.4bn in annual state-imposed costs. Domestic traffic lags 15pc behind pre-pandemic levels, with routes like Frankfurt to Münster facing losses.

Older Boeing 747-400s and Airbus A340s will be replaced by Boeing 787s and A350s by 2027.

The German Airlines Association warns of 10,000 job losses and €4bn in economic output loss due to cost pressures.

Carsten Spohr shared: “Domestic routes operate at a loss, exacerbated by lower business travel demand linked to remote working practices.”