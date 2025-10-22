Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Lufthansa Group to transfer half short-haul aircraft to subsidiaries & cut routes

Lufthansa Group to transfer half short-haul aircraft to subsidiaries & cut routes

0
By on Aviation
Carsten Spohr CEO of Lufthansa
Carsten Spohr CEO of Lufthansa

Lufthansa Group will transfer 80 Airbus A320 aircraft to subsidiaries like Eurowings by 2028, focusing mainline operations on long-haul routes.

The group will cut 100 weekly domestic flights in Germany from summer 2026 due to €4.4bn in annual state-imposed costs. Domestic traffic lags 15pc behind pre-pandemic levels, with routes like Frankfurt to Münster facing losses.

Older Boeing 747-400s and Airbus A340s will be replaced by Boeing 787s and A350s by 2027.

The German Airlines Association warns of 10,000 job losses and €4bn in economic output loss due to cost pressures.

Carsten Spohr shared: “Domestic routes operate at a loss, exacerbated by lower business travel demand linked to remote working practices.”

See also  Etihad launches route to Krabi via Abu Dhabi

Related posts:

Dan Owens, CEO of Belfast International AirportBelfast’s two airports’ passenger numbers down 2.6pc in August Con McGovern from Drumlish & other characters from Irish history of Pan Am as it prepares to relaunch Strikes in Italy today by baggage handlers, ground staff, and Volotea airline crews WATCH: Cyber attack and T2 Closure at Dublin Airport, Eoghan Corry on Ireland AM
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.