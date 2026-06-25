Ryanair abolishes charges for families from TODAY (but there is a catch)

Adults pay for one reserved seat and select free seats

up to four children on the same booking.

From 25 June adults without reserved seats receive free allocations after check-in towards the rear.

Families who pay the fee choose seats at booking including premium front rows.

The tweak aligns Ryanair with most other EU airlines.

Ryanair has adjusted its family seating policy and families have received updates on free seat allocations. The airline confirmed that the policy change aligns with practices across most European carriers.

The free seats are available only on the cheapest rows towards the back of the aircraft, rows 19 to 22. Michael O”Leary expects that parents will take the option of paying for a seat elsewhere and retain the right to free seating with up to four children. Parents who do not select reserved seats will receive free allocations after check-in.

The adjustment takes place form today. Adults travelling with children who choose not to pay for reserved seats receive free allocations towards the rear of the aircraft. Families who pay the reserved seat fee select seats at booking and secure positions including front rows where available. The policy remains revenue-neutral for the airline while families continue to benefit from low fares.

Ryanair stated that the tweak responds to regulatory preferences for standard industry practices. No fees apply for children to sit beside parents or accompanying adults on the same booking.

Ryanair confirmed its long-standing family seating policy complies with laws and does not charge fees for children beside parents.

Michael O’Leary shared “European regulators such as the London CMA have consistently failed consumers by ignoring blatant anti-consumer reselling of inflated air fares by unauthorised OTAs, overcharging by airport monopolies and service failures by Europe’s ATCs. We will reluctantly adjust to this industry standard as we don’t want to waste time explaining to misguided regulators how badly they misunderstand what is in the best interest of England’s and Europe’s consumers.”