Ryanair opens largest simulator centre in Kraków

Ryanair has opened Poland’s first Boeing 737-8-200 simulator centre at Kraków-Balice Airport on October 3, part of a €130m investment, covering 4,600 square metres with four simulators.

The facility, built by Budimex for PLN 41.2 million, trains up to 300 pilots and cabin crew simultaneously, creating over 150 jobs and supporting Ryanair’s 29 new Boeing 737 deliveries in 2025.

Simulators, certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, replicate the 197-seat Gamechanger aircraft, reducing fuel burn by 16 per cent and training costs by €50,000 per pilot course.

The centre, operating round-the-clock, covers normal operations, emergency procedures and cabin service, with plans for expansion to full capacity in 2026 to serve European crews.

Local authorities in Kraków support the project for its economic impact, aligning with Ryanair’s route expansions serving five million passengers annually and fleet-wide emission reduction goals.

Michael O’Leary shared “This new training centre in Kraków will help address pilot shortages and enhance safety as we grow to 210 million passengers annually.”