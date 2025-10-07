Slovenia’s ATC strike today causes 50pc of overflights to be cancelled

Michael O’Leary

Ryanair has called once again for reform of air traffic control systems due to a Slovenian ATC strike on October 6 and 7.

The strike, reducing ATC capacity by 50pc, affects thousands of passengers on overflights like Warsaw to Rome, as Slovenia lacks minimum service laws for overflights.

Ryanair proposes mandating full staffing for morning flights with fines for non-compliance and protecting overflights during national strikes to support the EU Single Market.

The airline’s ‘Air Traffic Control Ruined Your Flight’ webpage encourages passengers to demand reforms to prevent delays impacting 30m travellers in 2025.

Jade Kirwan shared “It is completely unacceptable that EU passengers overflying Slovenian airspace face delays from a strike that has nothing to do with them.”

Michael O’Leary shared “EU airlines have offered solutions to avoid ATC delays, but Ursula von der Leyen sits in Brussels doing nothing to protect passengers or the Single Market.”