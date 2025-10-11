Swiss takes delivery of its first Airbus A350-900

Dieter Vranckx CEO of Swiss

Swiss International Air Lines, a Lufthansa Group member, took delivery of its first Airbus A350-900 on 10 October 2025 in Toulouse, France. The aircraft, part of a ten-unit order, supports the airline’s fleet modernisation programme and will operate long-haul routes from Zurich to destinations like Boston.

The A350-900 features the SWISS Senses cabin with a four-class layout: three suites in First Class, 45 seats in Business, 38 in Premium Economy, and 156 in Economy. The aircraft uses lightweight materials and new-generation engines, reducing fuel burn and CO₂ emissions by 25 per cent compared to older models. It supports up to 50 per cent Sustainable Aviation Fuel, with Airbus aiming for 100 per cent SAF capability by 2030.

The A350-900 offers a spacious cabin with wide seats, high ceilings, and ambient lighting. SWISS plans to integrate all ten aircraft into its fleet by 2029, with over 1,400 A350 orders globally from 63 customers as of September 2025.