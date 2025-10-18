Unite union calls October 30 strike for Aer Lingus Manchester based cabin crew

Sharon Graham Secretary General of Unite union

Some members of Aer Lingus cabin crew at Manchester voted for strike action from 30 October to 2 November 2025, over low pay compared to Irish-based colleagues.

The 130 crew members rejected a 12pc pay rise (9pc in 2025, 3pc in 2026), citing struggles with housing and bills, with many taking second jobs.

Aer Lingus operates multiple daily flights from Manchester to New York, Orlando, Barbados, and Dublin, expecting disruptions during the mid-term break. The airline negotiated with Unite, offering market-competitive pay deals, but the union’s recommendation was rejected by the crew.

The union claimed crew burnout risks were noted due to reliance on overtime to supplement low base salaries.

Unite shared in a written statement: “While they recognise this seems like a high number, the reality is that base salaries are so low workers have struggled to afford basics such as housing and bills.”

Aer Lingus shared in a written statement: “Aer Lingus notes with disappointment the outcome of the ballot for industrial action by cabin crew on its transatlantic routes. Aer Lingus and Unite reached agreement on two separate comprehensive and market competitive pay deals which Unite then recommended to its members.”