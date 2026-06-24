Wheelie bins set on fire at SEVEN homes for Ryanair staff in Swords

Wheelie bins were placed in front of doors of seven properties in Swords.

The arson attack targeted rental houses occupied by Ryanair employees.

Dublin Fire Brigade and Gardaí responded in the early hours of 23 June 2026.

Damage remained limited to burns on front doors.

Ryanair assists Gardaí in the investigation of the criminal attack.

Ryanair has reported an arson attack on staff accommodation properties in Swords. Wheelie bins were set alight in front of doors at seven rented houses in the Fosterstown area.

The incident took place overnight in the early hours of 23 June 2026. The properties housed Irish and EU employees who work in Ryanair Inflight, Engineering and the Swords Head Office. Dublin Fire Brigade and Gardaí responded quickly and limited damage to burns on front doors. No employees suffered injuries.

Gardaí confirmed they investigate the criminal damage by fire at the domestic location. Ryanair assists with the investigation as one of the largest employers in the Swords area. The airline described the event as a criminal attack on its hardworking staff.

Ryanair shared “Thanks to the prompt efforts of the Dublin Fire Brigade and the Garda Síochána in Swords, the damage was limited to burns on the front doors of these properties in the Swords area. None of the properties suffered serious damage, and thankfully none of Ryanair’s employees were harmed in any way although some are understandably unnerved by this senseless arson attack on the homes of hardworking young people. Ryanair is one of the largest employers in the Swords area, and it’s difficult to understand what these ‘morons’ thought they would achieve by this arson attack on rental properties and our hardworking employees.”