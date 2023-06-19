A Taste of Spain in Dublin!

Travel Extra Editor-in-Chief Kevin Flanagan has the time of his life tasting tapas in the rain!

Tasting Spain in Dublin

Taste of Dublin has a special place in my heart. I was the editor of the first magazine at the inaugural event in Dublin Castle in 2006! It was a blast with Michelin-starred chefs ruling the roost and keeping punters happy. Sitting and listening to the collection of chefs brought over from Spain last week brought me back to the spirit of Taste that had made it great – fab food created by experts who love that food. And what a treat we were in for.

The Spanish Tourism Office and Saborea España had partnered up once again to participate in Taste of Dublin 2023 with their feature stand named Tasting Spain.

Tasting Spain is a unique Spanish gastronomic experience where visitors had the opportunity to sample a wide variety of high-quality products from Spain, ranging from wines to olive oils, cheeses to high-quality tapas. And it was the tapas that took centre stage as master chefs from Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, Cambrils, Mallorca and Zaragoza worked their magic.

We learned how to make these incredible creations as well as the different local wines, including Spain’s most popular white wine, D.O. Rueda, and the newest high-quality wine distributor in Ireland, N The Club.

We were there to celebrate the famous World Tapas Day on Friday 16th June at the MIELE Masterclass Kitchen. It featured Chef Willy Ramirez representing Gran Canaria, Chef Raquel Marcén – Zaragoza, Chef Sergi Palacín – Cambrils, Chef Yeray Delgado Lanzarote and Chef José Cortés – Mallorca. Each explained the history and technique as they assembled their unique tapas. It was incredible.

And afterwards, we were treated to drinks, a taste of the amazing tapas and a lot of laughs. My favourite was the Boom-Bite tapas, from (I believe) the Zaragoza region, a crispy borage of cured ham and carbonara sauce with a secret and potentially deadly ingredient – a soft-boiled egg that exploded with texture and taste when you bit into it (we even had to wear protective bibs!) And what’s more, we were all in the company of the chefs and members of the Spanish Tourism Board, including my friend Rubén López-Pulido, Deputy Director General for Development & Tourism Sustainability. It may have been raining outside but inside, the Spanish sun was shining on this most amazing of days!

Saborea España / Tasting Spain is the brand of Spanish gastronomic tourism which includes 20 Spanish destinations. Their goal is to transform gastronomic products into tourist experiences of great value, unique and specialised. A different way of getting to know Spain, a special way of tasting each trip that goes beyond gastronomic tourism.

Spanish Tourism Board

The Spanish Tourism Board in Dublin is one of the 33 overseas offices of the Instituto de Turismo de España (TURESPAÑA), which is the administrative unit of the Central Government of Spain in charge of promoting Spain abroad as a tourism destination.

Comments

comments