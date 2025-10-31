Trending
AerCap reports $2.9bn in assets have been recovered since Ukraine conflict

Gus Kelly Chief Executive Officer Aercap
AerCap reported record adjusted net income and EPS for Q3 2025, with $1.5bn in asset sales yielding $332m gains. 

Recoveries related to Ukraine Conflict reached $475m in Q3, totalling $2.9bn since 2023.  The company returned $1bn to shareholders via repurchases of 8.2m shares; announced new $750m programme. 

An agreement with Airbus was completed in October for 52 A320neo Family aircraft and 45 options.  Book value per share rose to $109.22 as of 30 September 2025, up 20pc from 30 September 2024.

Aengus Kelly shared “AerCap produced excellent results in the third quarter. We generated record adjusted net income and adjusted EPS and sold $1.5bn of assets, producing gains on sale of $332m, our highest amount ever for a quarter.”

