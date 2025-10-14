Trending
Airbus SE updates share buyback transaction

Aviation
Guillaume Faury CEO of Airbus
Airbus SE reported share buyback transactions from 6 to 10 October 2025, repurchasing 42,000 shares at a weighted average price of €203.3072 per share.

The programme, revealed on 8 September 2025, supports future employee share ownership and equity-based compensation plans.

Transactions occurred on the XPAR market, with daily volumes ranging from 4,000 to 10,000 shares and prices between €201.2765 and €205.6779.

The buyback is authorised by shareholders from the Airbus Annual General Meeting on 15 April 2025, allowing up to 10pc of issued share capital to be repurchased.

Detailed transaction reports are available on Airbus’ website for transparency.

