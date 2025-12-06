Avolon Leases Two A321neo to Royal Jordanian Airlines

Avolon has agreed to lease two Airbus A321neo aircraft to Royal Jordanian Airlines on 20 November.

The deal adds to eight A320neos that Avolon leased earlier in 2025 with seven already delivered. The aircraft will deliver in 2027 and 2028 to support Royal Jordanian’s fleet growth to 41 by 2028. The A321neo reduces fuel burn and CO2 emissions by 20pc compared to previous models. Royal Jordanian operates to 50 destinations across the Middle East Africa and Europe.

Avolon President and Chief Commercial Officer Paul Geaney shared “It is a pleasure to be extending our partnership with Royal Jordanian with this additional lease of two A321neos.”

Royal Jordanian Vice Chairman and CEO Samer Majali shared “Our continued partnership with Avolon is an integral part of Royal Jordanian’s fleet modernization journey.”