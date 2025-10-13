Brussels strike cancels half of arrivals and all departures

Brussels Airport has cancelled 115 of 238 scheduled arrivals and all 234 departing flights due to a national strike in Belgium.

Brussels South Charleroi Airport, a hub for low-cost carriers like Ryanair, will also halt all flight operations on 14 October, with airlines contacting affected passengers for rebooking or refunds.

The strike, organised by trade unions, protests government austerity measures affecting pensions, wages, and working conditions, impacting 48,000 passengers.

Affected flights from Dublin airport include FR046@0845 to Charleroi and inbound FR04 and two inbound Aer Lignus flights from Brussels EI631 and EI639.

Public transport, including Brussels’ metro, tram, and bus networks, faces major disruptions, with travellers advised to use alternatives like bicycles or scooters via the Floya app.

Trade unions expect a large turnout for a demonstration in Brussels, aiming to send a strong message against government reforms.

Brussels Airport shared in a ritten statement: “As departing passenger flights are cancelled, cancellations are also possible on some arriving flights. The flight overview on our website will show cancellations only once they are registered by the airline. Passengers affected scheduled to fly via Charleroi on 14 October will be contacted in the coming days by their airline for a rebooking or refund.”