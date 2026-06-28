Caracas airport to remain closed for commercial flights after earthquake

Simón Bolívar International Airport (CCS) in Maiquetía remains closed to all scheduled commercial passenger traffic after sustaining extensive structural damage from back-to-back 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes. However, one runway was repaired and partially reopened on Saturday for incoming humanitarian aid and military rescue flights.

Commercial Flights are completely suspended indefinitely. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez confirmed that engineering teams are auditing structural safety and checking for deep infrastructure cracks before any commercial traffic can be authorized.

A primary runway has been rendered functional to accept large military transport aircraft (such as U.S. C-17s) bringing in mobile hospitals, international search-and-rescue teams, and emergency relief.

The twin tremors caused partial ceiling collapses, heavy debris fields, and a total power and internet outage across the airfield.

The closure has severely disrupted Venezuela’s recently restored international connections. Affected travelers should consult their carriers directly rather than traveling to the airport:

Iberia has cancelled all scheduled flights between June 25 and July 25, 2026. Free rebooking and refund rules apply to tickets purchased on or before June 25.

Copa Airlines has suspended all flights to and from Caracas through July 2, 2026. They are offering penalty-free date changes, origin/destination changes, or full refunds. [1]

American Airlines has temporarily suspended its recently resumed Miami–Caracas route, offering change-fee waivers for affected passengers.

Avianca has cancelled multiple Bogotá–Caracas services and activated flexibility policies for rebooking or refunds.

Government and airport authorities explicitly advise travelers to stay away from the facility until a formal commercial reopening is announced.

Due to widespread power and internet outages in the region, passengers are asked to monitor the airline’s mobile app or official portal frequently from a stable connection, as schedules are changing hour-by-hour. [

Passengers who are holding an independent travel insurance policy, review the terms carefully. Many standard policies exclude disruptions caused by regional political unrest or specific natural disaster declarations.