Dublin Court blocks Russia’s GTLK from enforcing Singapore award against AerCap

Roman Lyadov CEO of GTLK Europe

The Commercial Court in Dublin has upheld an order blocking State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) from enforcing €1.2bn Singapore arbitral awards against AerCap Ireland Limited.

The awards arise from 2018 leases of 10 Boeing 777-300ERs terminated in 2022 due to sanctions after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; GTLK defaulted on €800m payments.

Justice Robert Barr dismisses the enforcement under the New York Convention, citing EU Regulation 833/2014 prohibitions on funds to designated Russian entities.

AerCap returned the aircraft in 2019; a 2024 panel ruled AerCap liable, but the court accepts AerCap’s sanctions compliance argument based on European Commission evidence.

GTLK Europe DAC liquidated in 2023 with €450m creditor recovery; liquidators pursue Russian parent claims amid Hague treaty reviews, while 400 Western jets remain in Russia with €2.8bn settlements since 2022.

The grounded aircraft sit idle in storage facilities in Shannon, with no flights logged since March 2022.