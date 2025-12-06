Dublin’s Lab Gallery presents street photography exhibition

Dublin City Council’s The LAB Gallery is presenting the exhibition ‘Seen’ by photographer Missy Brinkmeyer from 4 December 2025 to 10 January 2026.

The exhibition, curated by Margarita Cappock, explored connections and shared spaces in urban life. Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam said the work captured everyday moments of connection in the city.

Admission to the gallery on Foley Street was free. Missy Brinkmeyer was shortlisted for the 2025 AIB Portrait Prize at the National Gallery of Ireland.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Ray McAdam, shared, “I am delighted to welcome Missy Brinkmeyer’s exhibition ‘Seen’ to The LAB Gallery. This powerful collection captures the everyday moments of connection that so often pass unnoticed in our busy city.”

Artist Missy Brinkmeyer shared, “When Margarita approached me about an exhibition, I was excited, relieved, and overwhelmed. I had been hoping for a curator to help me see into my archive. The exhibition is titled ‘Seen’. When I came upon the name, I had no idea the reflection would be so truly returned.”