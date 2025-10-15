IATA Safety and Operations Conference opens in Xiamen

Mark Searle of IATA

The IATA World Safety and Operations Conference has opened in Xiamen, China, focusing on global standards, safety culture, and data use.

GNSS interference reports have risen over 200pc from 2021 to 2024, prompting IATA’s GNSS Resilience Plan.

Aviation’s radio spectrum faces pressure from 5G and 6G rollouts, requiring stronger coordination with telecom regulators.

Only 58pc of accident investigations from 2019-2023 produced final reports, delaying critical safety lessons.

IATA’s Turbulence Aware platform, with 3,200 aircraft, shares real-time data to enhance flight safety.

Mark Searle shared: “Ensuring aviation remains the safest mode of transport requires strong leadership, robust adherence to global standards, and smarter use of data.”