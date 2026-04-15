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Niall McCarthy, managing director of Cork Airport
Niall McCarthy, managing director of Cork Airport

Cork airport passenger numbers for March up by 1.3pc on 2025 & 44pc ahead of pre pandemic

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Niall McCarthy, managing director of Cork Airport
Niall McCarthy, managing director of Cork Airport

Cork airport handled 252,326 passengers in March up 1.3pc on last year and 44pc ahead of pre pandemic. Rolling annual was 3,475,977, up 11.5pc on the twelve months to March 2025.

Niall MacCarthy shared “All of our team are delighted to see that the growth continues at Cork Airport in 2026 having recorded our highest passenger numbers ever in 2025.”

Cork Airport recorded its busiest year on record in 2025 with 3.46 million passengers. Passenger traffic increased 13pc compared to 2024, marking the third consecutive year of double-digit growth.

The previous busiest year in the history of Cork airport was 2008 with 3,258,639 passengers. The Mitchelstown bypass opened on May 25 2009, completing the motorway from Cork to Dublin. 

See also  'Significant operational disruption' at Chicago O'Hare airport

Airport passenger numbers 

Belfast City – Belfast International – Belfast combined – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Dublin – Heathrow – Kerry – Knock – Manchester – Shannon

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