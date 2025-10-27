MAAS Aviation extends agreement with Airbus for painting A320 and A220 in Mobile

Danny Hakker,CEO of MAAS Aviation

MAAS Aviation has extended its agreement with Airbus for painting A320 and A220 aircraft in Mobile, Alabama, for five years.

The Mobile facility, expanded to five paint bays in 2024, handles up to 200 aircraft annually to support Airbus single-aisle production. Operations began in Mobile in 2015 with 20 employees, growing to additional paint shops in 2017 and 2025, now employing almost 100 with plans for 150+ in three years.

MAAS also operates dedicated Airbus paint shops in Hamburg, having painted the 1,000th aircraft there last year. The partnership started in Hamburg in 2011, leading to over 600 aircraft painted in Mobile.

Geoff Myrick, Executive Vice President OEM – MAAS Aviation shared “Our team in Mobile sets superlative standards in aircraft painting. This underpins our enduring relationship as a trusted partner to Airbus.”

“The positive collaboration between our Companies is a direct result of our commitment to quality services and a shared focus on operational excellence.”

“Our commitment to quality is perpetuated across all of the MAAS commercial aircraft painting facilities. We have the capability to design, build, and operate OEM painting centres aligned to manufacturer’s specific requirements and demanding planning schedules. We have proven experience developing capabilities from a greenfield starting point.”

Tim Macdougald, Chief Business Development Officer at MAAS Aviation shared “As a specialist provider of commercial aircraft painting services, Airbus placed their trust in us to design, build and operate our first OEM paint shop in Hamburg, Germany, back in 2011. The success of our partnership saw our footprint grow as we added more and more capacity at that site, and last year we painted our 1,000th aircraft for them in Hamburg. The carefully managed expansion in Europe ultimately led to MAAS establishing operations in Mobile, Alabama. We acknowledge the support Airbus has given us and are proud that the quality of our work has enabled this relationship to flourish and grow. Now a trusted partner to the Airbus Group, to date we have painted more than 600 aircraft at the Mobile facility.”

Danny Hakker, CEO – MAAS Aviation shared “Whether they are tackling challenging and exciting multi-coloured liveries or achieving white perfection – they have built a reputation for being the best in the industry. To achieve OEM standards every time an aircraft leaves our hangar, requires true craftsmanship and a desire go beyond expectations. Our long-term relationship with Airbus proves both parties’ ambitions to deliver the very best aircraft to discerning airlines across the globe is in safe hands.”